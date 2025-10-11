GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum hails Benjamin Asare’s rise to Black Stars stardom

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante-Twum, has lavished praise on Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for his outstanding performances and rapid rise to prominence.

Since making his debut against Chad, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has firmly established himself as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, recording four clean sheets and conceding just once in five appearances.

Speaking on TV3’s WarmUp+, Asante-Twum recounted Asare’s inspiring journey from his early struggles in domestic football to becoming a pillar for the national team.

“Asare was at the Royal Sportive in Tema many years ago, about eight, nine years ago. But he, Asare, was fighting to break into the team because there was a certain Blankson and all of that he needed to push. He’s fought for his space, and today he has it," he said.

The GFA spokesperson commended Asare’s composure, communication, and leadership on the pitch—qualities that have strengthened Ghana’s defensive unit.

“So far, he’s proven beyond doubt that given the chance, he’s the man for the post. I think that he talks a lot on the pitch, he communicates a lot, and he’s showing a lot of leadership also at the back."

Asante-Twum also highlighted the goalkeeper’s humility and eagerness to improve — traits that have made him a favorite among teammates and coaches alike.

“Sometimes he shouts on the back four when they make mistakes. He himself is open to criticism. When he made that dribble against Central African Republic, as soon as we got to the dressing room, I told Fatau [Dauda], tell him not to repeat that again,” he revealed.

Rather than reacting defensively, Asare took the advice in stride, demonstrating maturity and professionalism.

“He [Benjamin Asare] took it and he says he doesn’t have a problem. But if he’s going to cause a problem, he is ready to let it go. When players are ready to listen, open to suggestions, ideas, and what have you, it makes them better,” Asante-Twum added.

With his blend of confidence, humility, and consistency, Benjamin Asare has quickly become a vital figure for the Black Stars. His record — four clean sheets in five games — speaks volumes about his reliability on the international stage.

“And I think that we must give him [Asare] credit for what he has done so far,” Asante-Twum concluded, a sentiment that many Ghanaians will agree with as the Black Stars continue their journey forward."

Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place in goal when Ghana face Comoros in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.