2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We need to stay humble, says Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of Comoros encounter

Ghana coach Otto Addo has urged his players to remain grounded as they prepare for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The Black Stars will conclude their qualifying campaign with a home fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Following their emphatic victory over the Central African Republic, Ghana need just a point to secure their ticket to next year’s World Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Addo expressed satisfaction with his team’s progress but warned against complacency.

"To be honest, I don't really care. This is my life, and as a player as well, it is not like everybody believed in me from day one, but you will have to fight, and I am happy and blessed to be in this situation," the 49-year-old said.

"But that is life. It is never like this. It is full of ups and downs. At the moment we are up and in the next moment, we could be down, so we will have to stay humble, and like I said, I hope we win, and like I said, that is life, but I am not looking at what has happened in the past but I am looking forward because we have a big chance ahead of us," he added.

The four-time African champions are aiming to reach their fifth World Cup, having previously appeared at the global showpiece in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).