Otto Addo relishes chance to secure back-to-back World Cup Qualification for Ghana

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says he is delighted to be on the brink of leading the Black Stars to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Addo’s side has been impressive in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, maintaining an unbeaten run. In seven matches, the 49-year-old has guided the team to six wins and a draw.

The Black Stars will face Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, needing just a draw to confirm their ticket to next year’s tournament. The team heads into the fixture full of confidence after a resounding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Addo reflected on the journey so far and his mindset ahead of the decisive encounter.

"To be honest, I don't really care. This is my life, and as a player as well, it is not like everybody believed in me from day one, but you will have to fight, and I am happy and blessed to be in this situation," the 49-year-old said.

"But that is life. It is never like this. It is full of ups and downs. At the moment we are up and in the next moment, we could be down, so we will have to stay humble, and like I said, I hope we win, and like I said, that is life, but I am not looking at what has happened in the past but I am looking forward because we have a big chance ahead of us," he added.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Ghana is seeking to qualify for their fifth World Cup, having previously featured in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).