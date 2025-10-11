2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are hoping to execute our plan well against Comoros - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says his team is determined to execute their game plan effectively when they face Comoros in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, October 12.

Ghana will host the crucial encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, needing just a single point to confirm their place at next year’s World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The four-time African champions head into the fixture on a high after thrashing the Central African Republic 5–0 in their previous outing.

Speaking ahead of the decisive clash, the 49-year-old tactician, who guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, emphasised that his priority remains collective success rather than personal glory.

“I’m not thinking about records. It’s always about teamwork. Full focus to win, and that is what I’m thinking about," Addo said.

"In the last match, the players did very well, and we are hoping to execute our plan in the Comoros game very well.

"That is the focus. We will do everything to secure the qualification on Sunday,” he added.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT as Ghana look to book their fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022.