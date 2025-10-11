ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am not interested in personal records - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am not interested in personal records - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game
SAT, 11 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says his focus remains solely on guiding the Black Stars to victory against Comoros, rather than on any personal achievements, as the team prepares for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 49-year-old tactician, who famously led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a tense playoff against Nigeria, now stands on the verge of repeating that feat.

“I’m not thinking about records. It’s always about teamwork. Full focus to win, and that is what I’m thinking about," Addo said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"In the last match, the players did very well, and we are hoping to execute our plan in the Comoros game very well.

"That is the focus. We will do everything to secure the qualification on Sunday,” he added.

Ghana head into the fixture needing only a draw to confirm their spot at the 2026 World Cup after thrashing the Central African Republic 5-0 in their previous outing in Morocco.

That emphatic win lifted the Black Stars to the top of Group I with 22 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

The showdown against Comoros is set for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

A positive result would see Ghana qualify for their fifth World Cup, having previously appeared at the global showpiece in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash One dead, several injured in Somanya–Adukrom road crash

5 hours ago

NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Registration NSA moves to resolve data mismatch issues affecting 2025/26 National Service Reg...

5 hours ago

Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho Seven-hour downpour floods homes, displaces residents in Ho

5 hours ago

Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting of illegal mining Security expert urges NAIMOS to launch toll-free hotline for real-time reporting...

5 hours ago

Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs Don’t skip due diligence because of excitement — Businessman to enterpreneurs  

5 hours ago

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tanko Amadu Ensure justice prevails in the face of cybercrimes - Judges told

5 hours ago

Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market Fire Service leads urgent rescue after building collapse at Kasoa New Market

5 hours ago

‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS ‘One hot meal’ policy for day schools under threat — CHASS    

6 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

8 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line