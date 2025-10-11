2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am not interested in personal records - Otto Addo ahead of Ghana v Comoros game

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says his focus remains solely on guiding the Black Stars to victory against Comoros, rather than on any personal achievements, as the team prepares for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 49-year-old tactician, who famously led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a tense playoff against Nigeria, now stands on the verge of repeating that feat.

“I’m not thinking about records. It’s always about teamwork. Full focus to win, and that is what I’m thinking about," Addo said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"In the last match, the players did very well, and we are hoping to execute our plan in the Comoros game very well.

"That is the focus. We will do everything to secure the qualification on Sunday,” he added.

Ghana head into the fixture needing only a draw to confirm their spot at the 2026 World Cup after thrashing the Central African Republic 5-0 in their previous outing in Morocco.

That emphatic win lifted the Black Stars to the top of Group I with 22 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

The showdown against Comoros is set for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

A positive result would see Ghana qualify for their fifth World Cup, having previously appeared at the global showpiece in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).