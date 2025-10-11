2025/26 GPL: Nations FC hold Asante Kotoko in goalless stalemate, Vision FC humble Gold Stars

Nations FC and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw in their Premier League Matchday 5 clash at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The contest was lively and competitive, with both teams creating decent chances, but neither side could find the cutting edge needed to secure all three points.

Coming into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC in Tarkwa, Nations FC were desperate to return to winning ways. However, the home side’s struggles in front of goal continued, leaving them with just one win, two draws, and two defeats from their opening five matches. With five points and a modest tally of three goals scored and four conceded, they remain in the lower half of the table.

Despite their inconsistent form, Nations FC have maintained a solid record against Kotoko — unbeaten in their last three home encounters (one win, two draws) and keeping three clean sheets in their last four league meetings with the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run this season and remain one of only four teams yet to taste defeat, a sign of steady progress under their new campaign.

Nations FC will next travel to face Dreams FC, while Asante Kotoko visit newly promoted Basake Holy Stars in their upcoming fixture.

Elsewhere in Tema, Vision FC recorded a dominant 3-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, marking consecutive victories for Nana Agyemang’s side.

The reigning champions started brightly and nearly went ahead within the opening ten minutes, but Vision FC goalkeeper Kwame Aziz produced a fine save to deny them. After a balanced first half, the hosts took control after the break.

Abdul Naseru Sumaila struck twice — first in the 55th minute and again in the 84th — to put Vision firmly in charge, before substitute Sherif Mohammed Iddrisu capped off the performance with a stoppage-time goal.

The result lifts Vision FC to fifth place with eight points from five matches, continuing their impressive early-season form.

For Bibiani Gold Stars, the defeat marks their second in a row, leaving them 10th with six points. They’ll aim to bounce back when they host Heart of Lions next, while Vision FC prepare for a tough away trip to Bechem United.