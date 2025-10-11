ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Benjamin Asare is doing what he is expected to do - Fred Pappoe blasts critics

Football News Benjamin Asare is doing what he is expected to do - Fred Pappoe blasts critics
SAT, 11 OCT 2025

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Fred Pappoe has thrown his support behind goalkeeper Frederick Asare, urging critics to give the player the credit he deserves.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has established himself as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper since making his debut against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite keeping five clean sheets in his recent appearances, Asare has faced criticism over what some perceive as inconsistent performances.

Pappoe, however, believes the backlash is unwarranted.

“I don’t know why people are making an issue of it. The man has been given a job to do, and he [Benjamin Asare] is doing the job, so what is our point?” he said.

“We put him into the goal post to make sure we don’t have balls entering our net…and he is doing just that. It’s not a call we should be making now,” Pappoe added.

Asare is expected to retain his place in goal when the Black Stars face Comoros in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod buys gold from only licensed miners, not galamseyers — Sammy Gyamfi

3 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Those selling their lands for galamsey are still living in poverty — Ken Ashigbe...

3 hours ago

Lead Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey Galamsey: Ghana’s gold may soon be rejected on the international market — Ken As...

3 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Mahama committed to sealing corruption loopholes, ensure strict accountability —...

3 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, IMANI Africa Vice President I’ll never take Mahama serious if he doesn’t sack MMDCEs in galamsey areas — Kof...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Lay US deportation arrangement before Parliament for transparency — Abu Jinapor ...

5 hours ago

TMPC staff arrested for alleged embezzlement, forgery TMPC staff arrested for alleged embezzlement, forgery

5 hours ago

Eastern Region gets ultra-modern national signals bureau command office Eastern Region gets ultra-modern national signals bureau command office

5 hours ago

Moody’s upgrades Ghana’s credit rating from Caa2 to Caa1 Moody’s upgrades Ghana’s credit rating from Caa2 to Caa1

24 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu We’re revising basic school curriculum to introduce robotics, coding and AI — Ed...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line