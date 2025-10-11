Benjamin Asare is doing what he is expected to do - Fred Pappoe blasts critics

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Fred Pappoe has thrown his support behind goalkeeper Frederick Asare, urging critics to give the player the credit he deserves.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has established himself as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper since making his debut against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite keeping five clean sheets in his recent appearances, Asare has faced criticism over what some perceive as inconsistent performances.

Pappoe, however, believes the backlash is unwarranted.

“I don’t know why people are making an issue of it. The man has been given a job to do, and he [Benjamin Asare] is doing the job, so what is our point?” he said.

“We put him into the goal post to make sure we don’t have balls entering our net…and he is doing just that. It’s not a call we should be making now,” Pappoe added.

Asare is expected to retain his place in goal when the Black Stars face Comoros in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.