Otto Addo is not good enough to lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup - Former NSA boss Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Otto Addo is not good enough to lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup - Former NSA boss Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, beleives Otto Addo cannot lead Black Stars to the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana is on the verge of qualifying for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, after beating Central African Republic 5-0.

Speaking to Nhyira FM, Kwadwo Agyemang said Otto Addo has proven his doubters wrong, but he is still not good enough for the world stage.

“Otto Addo has shamed me. He has changed a lot since the Mali game. In other words, he is learning," he said.

“We will surely be at the World Cup, but Otto Addo can’t lead us to face teams like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina. He is a qualification expert, and he has taken us there; now we should look at the bench again.

“I won’t take anything away from his statistics in the qualifiers speak for him, but his composure and how he presents himself at the bench are suspicious," he added.

Otto Addo still faces public scrutiny despite making amends for the failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, described Otto Addo as “lucky” but says there are still major concerns about his performance.

The Black Stars coach remains unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning six out of seven games.

Ghana, meanwhile, will wrap up their qualifiers with a home game against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

