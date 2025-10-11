2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars will give the fans some better against Comoros - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has assured fans that the Black Stars will deliver a superlative performance against Comoros in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The four-time African champions will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana are on the brink of qualification after demolishing the Central African Republic 5-0 in Morocco and just a point to seal their qualification to the Mundial, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Gyan, who remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer, believes the team will finish the job in style before a home crowd expected to fill the stadium.

“This is just the finishing touches. You know, we have to do the right thing at the Accra Sports Stadium. And obviously, we’ll be waiting for the fans to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars.

"Definitely, there will be something better for the fans to go home and talk about,” he said.

Ghana are determined to secure their fifth World Cup qualification, having played at the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Qatar respectively.