Newcastle name Forest's Wilson as sporting director

Newcastle United have appointed Nottingham Forest's chief football officer Ross Wilson as sporting director.

Wilson replaces Paul Mitchell, who lasted less than 12 months with the Magpies having taken over from Dan Ashworth.

Under Wilson, Forest broke their transfer record several times, with Omari Hutchinson's £37.5m move from Ipswich this summer their biggest outlay.

Wilson was previously sporting director at Rangers and director of football operations at Southampton.

He said: "Newcastle is such a special club, and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters.

"I've been in regular contact with [manager] Eddie Howe and the trust, cohesion and alignment we're building already feels strong, and we believe that being united as a team will be so important as we continue to move the club forward together."