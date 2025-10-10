2025/26 GPL: Medeama stun Dreams FC to go top of Premier League

Medeama SC climbed to the summit of the Ghana Premier League after a late own goal handed them a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dreams FC at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Friday evening.

In a dramatic finish, Dreams FC defender Christian Owusu went from hero to villain — scoring a last-gasp own goal in stoppage time that sealed all three points for the reigning champions and extended their formidable home record.

The Mauve and Yellow started strongly and were rewarded in the 19th minute when Abdul Salam finished off a slick passing move to give them a deserved lead.

Dreams FC, however, grew into the game and equalised on the stroke of halftime, with Owusu turning home from close range to restore parity.

The visitors, still chasing their first win of the season, put up a resilient defensive display in the second half and appeared on course to snatch a point. But deep into stoppage time, misfortune struck as Owusu inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, gifting Medeama a dramatic victory.

The defeat extends Dreams FC’s winless run to five games (four losses and one draw), piling further pressure on head coach Winfred Dormon. Medeama, meanwhile, continue their fine home form and move top of the table with the win.

Next up, Medeama face FC Samartex 1996 in a Western Derby, while Dreams FC return home to host Nations FC as they search for their maiden victory of the campaign.