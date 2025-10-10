Nigeria win sets up tense finale for World Cup spot

Nigeria still have a chance of reaching the 2026 Fifa World Cup after registering a nervy 2-1 away win over Lesotho.

The Super Eagles remain three points behind Group C leaders Benin, who grabbed a late 1-0 victory in Rwanda and are aiming to secure a place at the finals for the very first time.

South Africa are the other team in with a chance of topping the group, but their chances suffered a blow when they were held to a goalless draw on home turf by 10-man Zimbabwe in Durban.

Bafana Bafana are second, two points behind Benin and one clear of third-placed Nigeria.

Only the group winners are assured of a spot at the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Nigeria host Benin in the final round of games on Tuesday (16:00 GMT) and will leapfrog their West African rivals if they win by a two-goal margin.

However, South Africa could yet finish above both sides if they win their home game against Rwanda.

If the Nigeria-Benin game ends in a draw then Bafana Bafana will qualify with a win by three goals or more. South Africa will also seal top spot if they win and the Super Eagles take all three points from the derby in Uyo.

The four best second-placed sides in African qualifying will still have a chance to reach the tournament via continental and inter-confederation play-offs, but the congested nature of Group C means the side finishing second may not have enough points to progress.

Nigeria hold on for vital win

Benin, South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda and Lesotho all went into the penultimate round of games still in contention for automatic qualification.

That situation arose after world governing body Fifa imposed a 3-0 forfeit on South Africa for fielding an ineligible player in their win over Lesotho in March - a sanction which saw Hugo Broos' side drop behind Benin.

Nigeria knew that only a victory against Lesotho would keep them in the hunt, and captain William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in neutral Polokwane from the penalty spot early in the second half after Moses Simon's shot hit the hand of Motlomelo Mkwanazi.

Debutant forward Akor Adams came off the bench to fire in a low second for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining, but the Super Eagles almost threw away victory late on.

Hlompho Kalake instantly pulled one back as Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali failed to claim a corner, and he almost gifted Fusi Matlabe an equaliser deep into injury time after a mix-up with centre-back Semi Ajayi.

The visitors were relieved to see Matlabe's effort drift just wide, and Nigeria must now beat Benin in the final round, while hoping Rwanda do them a favour in South Africa if they are to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Extra spice will be added to the game in Uyo given Benin are coached by former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, who guided the Cheetahs to a 2-1 comeback win in the reverse fixture in June last year.

Bafana fluff lines

Image source: Reuters

Image caption: South Africa striker Lyle Foster saw one effort cleared off the line and another shot hit the woodwork

Meanwhile, South Africa missed the chance to regain the initiative after their forfeit - despite their nominal away game against Zimbabwe being held in Durban as their neighbours do not have a stadium fit to host international football.

In front of a packed stadium, Bafana failed to find a breakthrough as their opponents rode their luck, with Mohau Nkota hitting the post just before the break.

Lyle Foster also came close when he rounded the goalkeeper but his shot was cleared off the line by Divine Lunga.

Zimbabwe had captain Knowledge Musona dismissed in the 63rd minute for a second bookable offence before Burnley striker Foster saw a side-footed effort strike the base of the left-hand upright.

And there was more to come in a frantic finish as the Warriors had a shot of their own blocked, South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena was denied, and Bafana centre-back Mbekezile Mbokazi was sent off deep into stoppage time for pushing his opponent to the ground.

South Africa's draw means it is advantage Benin heading into Group C's finale, after they triumphed on a tense visit to Kigali.

The visitors grabbed the only goal with nine minutes left as Steve Mounie flicked on a long ball, Romaric Amoussou nudged past the onrushing keeper and Aiyegun Tosin tucked into an empty net.