No need to sack Otto Addo - Augustine Ahinful cautions ahead of 2026 World Cup

FRI, 10 OCT 2025

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has backed Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to remain in charge of the national team, despite growing criticism over his performance.

Addo, who guided Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is on the verge of leading the Black Stars to a second successive appearance at the global showpiece.

Ghana took a major step toward qualification with a commanding 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic in Matchday 9 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

The result leaves the team just one point away from sealing their place at next year’s tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite this progress, debate over Addo’s future has intensified. Sports Minister Kofi Adams recently hinted that the government would assess the coach’s position after the qualifiers, citing concerns over his performance.

However, speaking to Asempa FM, Ahinful urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain faith in Addo, arguing that the coach has shown significant growth and maturity.

“This is the second time he will be taking the Black Stars to the World Cup, and I believe that he has learned his lessons and wants to improve, so I wouldn’t say that he should be sacked," he said.

He also commended the impact of Addo’s technical advisor, Winfried Schäfer, and disclosed that several former players, including himself, have been offering the coach private advice.

“He has an experienced technical advisor like Winfried Schäfer who will give him good advise, and some of us have been speaking to him privately because Otto Addo is our colleague.”

“In the game against Central African Republic, his substitutions were apt, so you could see that Otto Addo is improving and learning as a coach,” Ahinful noted.

Ghana will conclude their qualifying campaign with a crucial home fixture against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars, who have featured at the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 World Cups, are hoping to secure a fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

