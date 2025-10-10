ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL Matchday 5 Preview: Nations FC clash with Asante Kotoko as Hearts of Oak clash with Heart of Lions

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend with Matchday 5 action set across multiple venues.

Fixtures are scheduled from Friday, October 10, to Monday, October 13.

The weekend kicks off on Friday at TNA Park, where Medeama SC will host Dreams FC, with the match slated for a 16:30 GMT start.

Meanwhile, Nations FC will welcome Asante Kotoko at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, and Vision FC will face defending champions Bibiani GoldStars at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema. Saturday’s games all kick off at 15:00 GMT.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles take on Basake Holy Stars, while FC Samartex 1996 clash with Eleven Wonders at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Karela United will face Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, and Hohoe United host Swedru All Black Stars at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Aduana FC will also play Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

The weekend’s action concludes on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Hearts of Oak will host league leaders Heart of Lions, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

