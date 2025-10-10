ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars technical team will seek revenge against Comoros, says George Afriyie

FRI, 10 OCT 2025

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has expressed confidence that the Black Stars’ technical team will be determined to settle scores against Comoros in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana is set to host Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final round of Group I fixtures.

The four-time African champions have suffered two defeats to the island nation, first at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and later in Moroni during Matchday 2 of the current qualifiers.

With Ghana needing just a point to secure a place in next year’s World Cup, Afriyie believes the team will be motivated to reverse their fortunes.

"I am 100% sure that the technical team will go for revenge against Comoros," he told Asempa FM.

Afriyie also lauded the noticeable progress within the squad.

“I have seen improvement in the Black Stars,” he added.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 22 points. Kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

