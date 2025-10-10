Sacking Otto Addo at this point will be a bad decision - GFA Veep George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has expressed strong opposition to any attempt to dismiss Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

Addo, 49, is on the brink of guiding Ghana to a second consecutive World Cup, with the national team just a point away from securing qualification.

The Black Stars will conclude their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, following a dominant 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic.

Despite the team’s impressive form and historic prospects, speculation surrounding Addo’s future has intensified.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams recently suggested, in an interview, that the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has benefited from a degree of luck, hinting at reservations about his tenure.

He added that the government will make a decision on the coach’s future at the appropriate time.

Afriyie, speaking to Asempa FM, argued that dismissing Addo now would be ill-advised.

Instead, he advocated for the appointment of a qualified assistant to bolster the former FC Nordsjaelland coach’s efforts.

"Sacking Otto Addo at this point is not the right decision," Mr Afriyie said. "We should get a more qualified coach to support Otto Addo."

Kick-off for Sunday’s decisive match is set for 19:00 GMT.