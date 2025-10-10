ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: No ticket sale after 3 pm - NSA DG Yaw Ampofo Ankrah ahead of Ghana v Comoros game

FRI, 10 OCT 2025

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has confirmed that ticket sales for Ghana’s final 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Comoros will close at 3:00 PM on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ampofo Ankrah explained that the decision is aimed at preventing the crowd management issues experienced during Ghana’s recent home fixture against Mali in the September internationals.

“Worth noting that on match day, tickets will not be sold after 3 pm. The match is at 7 pm, and the reason for this is that we don’t want the challenges we had the last time, where fans were crowding around the stadium looking to purchase tickets," he said.

"It must be very clear," he added.
The NSA says the policy is designed to improve the overall match-day experience, reduce congestion, and ensure security and crowd management protocols are effective.

The Black Stars need just a point from the encounter to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 PM GMT.

