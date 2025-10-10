ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: NSA Director explains ticket price hike for Black Stars’ v Comoros game

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: NSA Director explains ticket price hike for Black Stars' v Comoros game

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has shed light on the recently announced increase in ticket prices for Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Comoros.

Following a resounding victory over the Central African Republic in Morocco on Wednesday, the Black Stars are set to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This match will determine Ghana’s place in next year’s World Cup.

Tickets for the highly anticipated clash are priced as follows: VVIP – GHS 1,000; Upper VIP – GHS 500; Lower VIP – GHS 250; Centre Line – GHS 100; and Popular Stand – GHS 100.

Responding to public concerns over the high costs, Ankrah explained that the price adjustments are intended to enhance the overall fan experience.

“Hike in prices is one of the modalities deployed to help raise funds. This is to help give fans an experience when they come to the stadium,” the NSA Director-General stated.

The decisive encounter between Ghana and Comoros is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

