World Cup: Fifa keep 'open mind' about dates of football's premier competition

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants football to keep an "open mind" about when World Cups are played.

The tournament has traditionally been contested in the northern hemisphere's summer months - though the 2022 competition, in Qatar, took place in December to avoid playing in the hottest conditions.

"We have summer and winter and in the world if you want to play at the same time everywhere you can play in March or in October," said Infantino, who runs the sport's world governing body.

"In December you cannot play in one part of the world and in July you cannot play in another part.

"We need to consider all these elements and let's see how we can make it better for everyone.

"Maybe there are ways we can optimise the calendar. We are discussing. We have to have an open mind."

The international match calendar is fixed until 2030, with the United States, Canada and Mexico hosting next year's men's World Cup in June and July.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain host the World Cup in 2030 - with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay holding matches to mark 100 years since the first World Cup was held in, and won by, Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia will host the tournament in 2034.

Meanwhile, Infantino also confirmed Fifa's desire to further grow the Club World Cup.

The US hosted an expanded 32-team tournament during a major heatwave in the summer, with temperatures in New York reaching a record 39C in June.

This drew criticism from footballers and players' unions, who raised issues over player welfare and the number of games adding to a packed calendar.

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Maheta Molango said in July the competition was devaluing football.

Chelsea beat Paris St-Germain in New York to claim the title.

Infantino, speaking at the European Football Clubs' general assembly in Rome, said: "When the Champions League was created the first revenue was 40m (euros), now it is 4bn (euros). If the first Club World Cup generated 2bn (euros) in 30 years we should generate 200bn (euros).

"This has created revenues for the clubs. Now we work together to see how we can make it better, bigger and more impactful in collaboration with the clubs and stakeholders because it will benefit everyone.

"I'm biased but it was a huge success from every possible angle. We had 2.5m spectators in the stadiums. We had an average [attendance] of 40,000 and only the Premier League is doing better.

"There is interest in the entire world and we need the interest to boost the national leagues, the European and global competitions."

Overseas games a 'big risk' for football

Infantino also warned that football is taking a gamble playing domestic league games overseas.

In February, AC Milan will play their Serie A match with Como in Perth, Australia, while La Liga clubs Villarreal and Barcelona will face each other in Miami in December.

European football's governing body Uefa gave the games the go-ahead this week, stressing that it was opposed to the move but had no legal framework to stop it happening.

"We have a structure where we have games at national level, continental level and then at global level," Infantino continued.

"This is a structure which made football the number one structure in the world. If we want to break the structure we take a big risk, if we want to regulate it we have to look into it.

"Now I have seen Uefa has approved it, it has to go to Concacaf as well, I don't know if AFC [Football Australia] has approved the game in Australia.

"We need a reflection which is more global. Do we want everyone to play everywhere and do whatever they want, or do we want a regulated system which takes into a account which takes into account the interests of everyone?"

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doubled down on his body's opposition on Wednesday, saying Europe's top clubs risk "breaking" football if league games are moved overseas.

"Football is not just about balance sheets. It's not just entertainment. It's life in our communities, the streets, the clubs and the fans which shape it," Ceferin told club officials at the European Football Clubs' (formerly the European Club Association) general assembly in Rome.

"If we pull it too far away from those roots, we risk breaking it."