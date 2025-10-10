ModernGhana logo
Tottenham Hotspur owners inject £100m into club

By BBC
FRI, 10 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Investment group Enic, controlled by the Lewis Family Trust, owns a majority 86.58% of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's majority owners have injected £100m of new capital into the club.

Spurs say the investment will "further strengthen the club's financial position and equip the club's leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success".

Investment group Enic, which is run by the Lewis Family Trust, owns a majority 86.58% of Tottenham, while the remaining 13.42% is owned by a group of minority investors.

Former chairman Daniel Levy owns 29.88% of Enic, but does not have any direct involvement with the club after stepping down from his position in September.

The majority of Enic used to be owned by British businessman Joe Lewis but in 2022 he handed ownership to the Lewis Family Trust and is no longer involved with the club.

The Lewis family have been at the forefront of much hierarchical change at Tottenham over the past few months, and the club statement adds that "this additional capital is part of the Lewis family's ongoing commitment to the club and its future".

A source close to the family said: "This is initial additional funding. As the club's management decides what's needed to deliver success, more money will be available. The Lewis family is committed to backing the club to be successful."

Since Levy stepped down there have been three expressions of interest made about taking over Spurs.

The latest was made by American tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick, who ruled out making a formal takeover bid after Tottenham insisted the club was not for sale.

