Amoura, Mahrez lead Algeria back to the World Cup after 12-year absence

By CAFOnline
THU, 09 OCT 2025

Algeria have sealed their return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014 after defeating Somalia 3–0 in Oran on Thursday, securing top spot in Group G of the African qualifiers.

The result, achieved in the penultimate round of qualifying, confirmed the Desert Warriors’ fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage and their first in 12 years.

  • Amoura and Mahrez fire Algeria to victory

Playing at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, which served as Somalia’s temporary home ground, Algeria made a blistering start.

Mohamed El Amine Amoura opened the scoring in the seventh minute before captain Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead with a well-placed strike midway through the first half.

Amoura struck again in the 58th minute to complete his brace and round off a commanding performance from Petrovic’s side.

The win took Algeria’s tally to 22 points, mathematically guaranteeing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Desert Warriors return among Africa’s elite

The qualification marks a return to the global stage for a nation that has long been one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses.

Algeria last appeared at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they reached the Round of 16 and famously pushed eventual champions Germany to extra time.

After missing out on the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the team’s revival under Vladimir Petrovic continues to gather momentum, backed by a blend of experienced internationals and exciting young talent.

  • Africa’s growing list of World Cup qualifiers

Algeria become the fourth African nation to secure a place at North America 2026, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The 2026 edition will be historic, featuring 48 teams for the first time.

Across the continent, nine group winners will qualify directly, while the four best runners-up will compete in play-offs for a final intercontinental spot.

In total, 20 nations worldwide have now confirmed their places at the tournament, including hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico, as well as South American giants Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

