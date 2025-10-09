ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko to host Wydad Athletic Club in Accra

THU, 09 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko will host Wydad Athletic Club at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup, the club has confirmed.

In an official statement, the club announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has declined approval for the Baba Yara Stadium to host the fixture.

“The management of Asante Kotoko regrets to announce that CAF has declined the approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host our CAF Confederation Cup clash against Wydad Athletic Club,” the club’s statement read.

Kotoko will now play their crucial first-leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT, with the return leg scheduled for the next weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors reached this stage of the competition after an impressive performance against Kwara United in the previous round.

The Ghanaian giants defeated the Nigerian side 4–3 in Accra before completing the double with a 1–0 victory in Abeokuta, sealing their qualification with a commanding aggregate win.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

