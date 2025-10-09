ModernGhana logo
Albert Amoah deserves Black Stars call-up, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Football News Albert Amoah deserves Black Stars call-up, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito
THU, 09 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has thrown his support behind striker Albert Amoah for a place in the Black Stars squad, citing the player’s outstanding form at the start of the season.

Amoah, a former Great Olympics forward, has been in scintillating form, scoring four goals in five matches across all competitions.

He continued his fine run on Wednesday, finding the net as Kotoko secured a 2-0 victory over Bibiani GoldStars in an outstanding fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Coach Zito lauded the 23-year-old’s consistency and impact, stressing that his performances merit national team recognition.

“You saw what he did, and you are called into the Black Stars based on performance,” Zito said after the match.

“If it is performance, I think Albert Amoah is on top; he deserves at least to be called," he added.

Although Amoah was stretchered off during the game, Asante Kotoko has since confirmed that the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

