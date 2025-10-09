ModernGhana logo
'Inexperienced' Otto Addo needs support and not sack, says Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called on Ghanaians to throw their full support behind Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, describing his performance in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as impressive.

The 49-year-old tactician has guided Ghana to the verge of qualification after Wednesday’s emphatic victory over the Central African Republic in the Matchday 9 encounter.

The result means the Black Stars need just a point from their final fixture against Comoros on Sunday to book a place at next year’s tournament.

While acknowledging the team’s occasional inconsistencies, Vanderpuye cautioned against mounting pressure for Addo’s dismissal.

Instead, he advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to strengthen the technical bench with seasoned professionals to complement the coach’s efforts.

“With the team he has, he is quite inexperienced and immature for them. I will not hide that. We need someone with vast experience to come in as a technical advisor to guide us as we go into the World Cup," Mr Vanderpuye told Citi News Room.

"But changing him is not something I will recommend at this time—it will be too expensive and also risky,” he added.

If Ghana secures qualification, Otto Addo will make history as the first coach—local or foreign—to lead the Black Stars to two FIFA World Cups, having previously guided the team to the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

