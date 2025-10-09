ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Football News

I believe the good days are coming - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew after 5-0 win over CAR win

I believe the good days are coming - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew after 5-0 win over CAR win

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew says he is confident Ghana’s glory days are returning following the team’s emphatic 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic on Wednesday at the Stade d’Honneur.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed a dominant win for the Black Stars, extending their lead at the top of Group I to 22 points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Adom FM after the match, the Leicester City forward praised his teammates for their collective effort and urged Ghanaians to celebrate the team’s resurgence.

“I believe the good days are coming. The fans should enjoy this moment because everything we do is for the country,” the 32-year-old said.

Ghana will conclude their qualification campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The four-time African champions, who have previously featured at the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 World Cups, are seeking to secure their fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

MP for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Sam George, Dafeamekpor's call for military age review to allow unqualified over...

2 hours ago

President Mahama names 18 deputy heads of mission President Mahama names 18 deputy heads of mission

2 hours ago

Ghana signs debt restructuring agreement with Spain Ghana signs debt restructuring agreement with Spain

2 hours ago

NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit NPA Boss welcomes Sierra Leone petroleum delegation on study visit

2 hours ago

NAIMOS Task Force arrests two Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Tano Anwia Forest Reserve NAIMOS Task Force arrests two Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Tano Anwia...

2 hours ago

October 9: Cedi sells at GHS13.40 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interbank October 9: Cedi sells at GHS13.40 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interbank

2 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare About 70,000 trained teachers remain home due to delayed financial clearance — K...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei NDC has injected $4.55 billion into Cedi, enough to construct Accra-Kumasi, othe...

2 hours ago

Parliament to resume sitting on October 21 — Speaker Bagbin Parliament to resume sitting on October 21 — Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Malik Basintale, Acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency All staff on official payroll have been paid consistently — YEA refutes salary a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line