I believe the good days are coming - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew after 5-0 win over CAR win

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew says he is confident Ghana’s glory days are returning following the team’s emphatic 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic on Wednesday at the Stade d’Honneur.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed a dominant win for the Black Stars, extending their lead at the top of Group I to 22 points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Adom FM after the match, the Leicester City forward praised his teammates for their collective effort and urged Ghanaians to celebrate the team’s resurgence.

“I believe the good days are coming. The fans should enjoy this moment because everything we do is for the country,” the 32-year-old said.

Ghana will conclude their qualification campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The four-time African champions, who have previously featured at the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 World Cups, are seeking to secure their fifth appearance at the global showpiece.