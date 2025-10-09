Gov’t will decide Otto Addo’s future at the right time – Sports Minister Kofi Adams hints

Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has assured that the government will take an informed decision on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo at the appropriate time.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach has come under mixed reviews from fans and pundits following Ghana’s inconsistent performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo faced heavy criticism after the Black Stars were held to a 1–1 draw by Chad on Matchday 7 during the September international window.

However, he quickly turned things around with a narrow 1–0 win over Mali in Matchday 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium, before leading the team to a commanding 5–0 victory against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur in Morocco.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Mr. Adams acknowledged the split opinions among football fans regarding Addo’s leadership but stressed that the government would act prudently.

“We indicated that at the right time, we will look at the concerns of Ghanaians, and that time will come," said the Member of Parliament for Buem.

"We have divided opinions at the moment, but we have been given the power to manage and rule the country, and at the end of the day, we will make the right decision on Otto Addo," Adams added.

The Black Stars’ emphatic win keeps Ghana at the summit of Group I with 22 points. The team will conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.