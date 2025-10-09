Jordan Ayew: Nothing could stop Black Stars in 5–0 rout of Central African Republic

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has declared that Ghana’s dominant 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic was unstoppable.

The Leicester City forward played a key role as Ghana ran riot in Wednesday’s Matchday 9 fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Ayew himself, Alexander Djiku, and Kamaldeen Sulemana propelled the Black Stars to 22 points in Group I, leaving them just a single point shy of securing a spot at next year’s World Cup.

Speaking after the match, Ayew attributed the emphatic performance to the team’s collective spirit and determination.

“With the determination and motivation we had today, whoever was on the pitch against us would’ve lost. From the first minute, we were at it,” Ayew said.

“When we scored the first goal, we were all happy, united, and playing as brothers — and this is what I want to see. If we keep this commitment and attitude, no one can stop us," he added.

Ghana now shifts focus to Sunday’s encounter with Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, where a single point will be enough to book their fifth appearance at the World Cup.