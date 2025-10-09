Ghanaians will celebrate the beauty of qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday, says Stephen Appiah

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah, has voiced strong confidence that Ghana’s senior national team will cap off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a memorable performance on Sunday.

The Black Stars inched closer to securing a place at next year’s global tournament after their commanding win over the Central African Republic on Wednesday evening.

With just a single point needed from their final Group I fixture against Comoros, Ghana stands on the brink of qualification for the World Cup, set to be hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking to Joy Sports after the CAR victory, Appiah promised fans an exciting showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“They have done well and for sure, and I know that on Sunday, in front of Ghanaians, we are going to celebrate together; that would be the beauty of qualifying for the World Cup,” Appiah said.

The former Black Stars captain added: “We will play our last game at home, we will beat Comoros, and everybody will be happy.”

Kick-off for the decisive match is scheduled for 19:00 GMT. Currently, Ghana tops Group I, holding a three-point advantage over second-placed Madagascar as the group heads into its final round of fixtures.