2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Stephen Appiah praises Black Stars after convincing win over Central African Republic

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah, has lauded Ghana’s dominant display in their 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic, describing the result as a testament to the team’s quality and determination.

The match, played at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès on Wednesday, saw goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, putting Ghana firmly in control of Group I in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Appiah admitted the scoreline exceeded his expectations but praised the players’ commitment.

“I am so happy. The players have made us proud, and we are looking forward to Sunday," Appiah, who captain the Black Stars to the 2006 and 2010 World Cups said.

Reflecting on the team’s preparation, he added: “We are here because of the players. They have made us proud. Per what I saw at the two training sessions, I knew we were going to win, but I wasn’t expecting 5-0."

Ghana now lead Group I by three points, with Madagascar trailing in second place ahead of the final round of matches.

The Black Stars will host Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, seeking to cap their qualifying campaign with another positive result. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

