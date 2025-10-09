2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew credits focus and unity for Black Stars’ 5-0 rout of Central African Republic

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has lauded the Black Stars’ collective focus and determination as key factors behind their resounding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic in Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Matchday 9 clash, played at Morocco’s Stade d’Honneur, saw goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana secure a dominant win for the four-time African champions.

Speaking Adom FM after the game, Ayew emphasized that the team’s discipline and unity were central to the performance, describing the result as a crucial step toward confirming Ghana’s place at next year’s World Cup.

“We knew that when we win today, it will be a big, big step, and obviously, everyone was committed to the task. So we didn’t think too much, we just wanted to win the game, and that is what happened,” the 32-year-old said.

The victory keeps Ghana atop Group I with 22 points. The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifiers against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.