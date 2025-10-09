World Cup qualification an opportunity to restore national pride after 2025 AFCON setback - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has described Ghana’s pursuit of a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a chance to reclaim national pride following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in over two decades, Ghana missed out on Africa’s premier football tournament, failing to secure a single victory during the qualifiers.

Despite that setback, the senior national team is now on the brink of booking their place at next year’s World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana’s prospects were given a significant boost after a commanding 5-0 victory over Central African Republic in Wednesday’s Matchday 9 clash at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco.

“I took this to heart because I wasn’t happy with how things went at the 2022 World Cup. Missing the AFCON was a huge disaster and disappointment for all of us," he told 3Sports after the game, which was played at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco.

"We knew this World Cup was our only chance to redeem ourselves, so everyone gave everything.

“I’ve been with the national team for a long time, it’s a part of me, and I knew I had to step up," he added.

Ghana got off to a perfect start with Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring in the first half. Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Ayew himself, and Kamaldeen Sulemana all added to the tally to secure the emphatic win.

With 22 points at the top of Group I, the Black Stars will conclude their qualifiers against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.