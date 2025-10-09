2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew urges Black Stars to stay focused ahead of Comoros clash

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has called for composure as Ghana prepares for their final Group I match against Comoros.

The four-time African champions will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in a game that could further cement their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana boosted their qualifying hopes with a commanding 5-0 victory over Central African Republic on Wednesday at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Ayew himself, and Kamaldeen Sulemana powered the Black Stars to a comprehensive win.

Speaking ahead of the Comoros encounter, Ayew emphasized that the team’s approach remains unchanged.

“Nothing changes for us. It’s still an important game, there’s something at stake, and that’s to win and finish the job,” Ayew told 3Sports.

“We don’t want to get carried away because we know there’s one more game. We want to finish hard, finish strong, and make sure we enjoy ourselves on the pitch while making the fans proud. I hope they come to celebrate with us," he added.

Kickoff is set for 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.