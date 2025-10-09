ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew urges Black Stars to stay focused ahead of Comoros clash

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew urges Black Stars to stay focused ahead of Comoros clash

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has called for composure as Ghana prepares for their final Group I match against Comoros.

The four-time African champions will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in a game that could further cement their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana boosted their qualifying hopes with a commanding 5-0 victory over Central African Republic on Wednesday at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Ayew himself, and Kamaldeen Sulemana powered the Black Stars to a comprehensive win.

Speaking ahead of the Comoros encounter, Ayew emphasized that the team’s approach remains unchanged.

“Nothing changes for us. It’s still an important game, there’s something at stake, and that’s to win and finish the job,” Ayew told 3Sports.

“We don’t want to get carried away because we know there’s one more game. We want to finish hard, finish strong, and make sure we enjoy ourselves on the pitch while making the fans proud. I hope they come to celebrate with us," he added.

Kickoff is set for 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 670 with three deaths Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 670 with three deaths 

3 hours ago

President Mahama appoints Musah Ahmed new Judicial Secretary President Mahama appoints Musah Ahmed new Judicial Secretary

3 hours ago

President Mahama to meet CJ, AG, others over misuse of public funds President Mahama to meet CJ, AG, others over misuse of public funds

4 hours ago

Kwaku Azar NPP race: My Lords, this GHS4 million fee is not party development; it is candid...

4 hours ago

NPP race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong remains qualified aspirant — Campaign teams clarifies NPP race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong remains qualified aspirant — Campaign teams cla...

4 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down 8 health facilities for non-compliance HeFRA shuts down 8 health facilities for non-compliance

4 hours ago

Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears

4 hours ago

Cocoa farmers still trapped in poverty despite record prices - 2025 Cocoa Barometer Cocoa farmers still trapped in poverty despite record prices - 2025 Cocoa Barome...

4 hours ago

GTEC revokes accreditation for two UCC Postgraduate Programmes over unapproved online delivery GTEC revokes accreditation for two UCC Postgraduate Programmes over unapproved o...

5 hours ago

Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line