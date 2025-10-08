ModernGhana logo
Asamoah Gyan hails Black Stars after 5-0 rout of Central African Republic

WED, 08 OCT 2025

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has praised the Black Stars following their dominant 5-0 victory over Central African Republic in Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The win, secured in Matchday 9 of the qualifiers, saw goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, putting Ghana firmly on the path to next year’s Mundial.

Speaking after the game, Gyan expressed his admiration for the team’s performance, noting the impact of tactical adjustments made at halftime.

“I haven’t seen this in a long time. First, I want to thank Ghanaians for their massive support. In the first half, we struggled a bit physically and had to make adjustments, and you saw how offensive and sharp we were in the second half. They’ve shown they can score goals, we scored three against Madagascar and now five today,” Asamoah Gyan told 3Sports.

The win leaves Ghana atop Group I with 22 points, edging closer to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the emphatic victory, Gyan urged fans to keep their celebrations in check and turn their attention to the team’s next challenge. He called on supporters to flock to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday as the Black Stars face Comoros in their final qualifier.

“But it’s not time to celebrate yet. We must finish the job in Accra, and I’m calling on all fans to come in their numbers to support the team,” Gyan added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

