It means a lot to me - Kamaldeen Sulemana after scoring his first Black Stars goal in big win over CAR

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his excitement after netting his first goal for the senior national team.

The Atalanta winger was on the scoresheet as Ghana thrashed Central African Republic 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the Matchday 9 game in the ongoing 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Sulemana connected Joseph Paintsil's cross late in the game as Black Stars secured the emphatic win.

Speaking at the end of the match, the former Southampton winger expressed his excitement, indicating that finally scoring his first goal for the Black Stars meant a lot to him.

“I really appreciate the support from Ghanaians. This is my first goal, and it means a lot to me. There’s more to come,” Sulemana said.

Ghana, who now sit at the top of Group I with 22 points, will wrap up their qualifiers with a home game against Comoros on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Having previously featured in the 2006. 2010, 2014 and 2022 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Qatar respectively, the Black Stars are aiming to secure their fifth Mundial qualification.