ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Comoros beat CAR to move second and tighten Group I race with Ghana

By CAFOnline
Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Comoros beat CAR to move second and tighten Group I race with Ghana
WED, 08 OCT 2025

Comoros moved within a point of Group I leaders Ghana with a composed 2–0 win over Central African Republic on Sunday, opening Round Eight of CAF World Cup qualifying and piling pressure on the Black Stars ahead of Monday’s fixtures.

The visitors claimed the win in Sunday’s lone CAF World Cup qualifier, a result that lifts the Coelacanths to second in Group I and confirms the Wild Beasts’ elimination from the race for 2026.

Played in Meknès, the game swung on first-half quality from Youssouf M’Changama and Myziane Maolida as Comoros bounced back from their 3–0 defeat to Mali earlier in the window.

Central African Republic started brightly and were inches from an early lead when Moustapha Djimet met a right-wing cross and glanced a header against the post on 15 minutes.

Comoros steadied, then struck with their first clear sight: neat approach play from Rafiki Saïd Ahumada allowed Maolida to cushion a simple lay-off into M’Changama’s path, and the captain stepped onto the ball to drive a powerful effort from distance beyond the goalkeeper at 20 minutes.

The islanders doubled their advantage nine minutes before the break. Faïz Selemani found space down the right and whipped in a low cross; Maolida held off his marker and finished decisively on 39 minutes to give Comoros a cushion their game management would protect.

Central African Republic pushed after the interval and saw plenty of the ball, but they struggled to fashion clear chances as Comoros’ back line dealt calmly with the aerial traffic and pinned set pieces.

Victory moves Comoros to 15 points from eight matches (GF 11, GA 10), one behind leaders Ghana on 16 from seven.

Madagascar (13 from 7) and Mali (12 from 7) remain firmly in the chase, while Central African Republic stay fifth on 5 points from eight, with Chad bottom on one having played seven.

With only the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26 and the four best runners-up advancing to an African play-off for a place at FIFA’s inter-confederation tournament, every point over the final two windows will carry weight.

Round Eight continues on Monday with Ghana hosting Mali in Accra and Madagascar facing Chad in Antananarivo — fixtures that could further reshape a tight section.

For Comoros, this was a measured response to midweek disappointment and another step towards a potential first-ever World Cup appearance; for Central African Republic, the campaign now becomes about pride in the closing matches.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

1 hour ago

Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Dr. George Atta Boateng ‘We’ll find you wherever you are in just 12 hours’ — NSB vows action on social m...

1 hour ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai People with ideas have no money, those with money have no ideas — Dr. Srem Sai

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

2 hours ago

ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding program...

2 hours ago

Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

2 hours ago

Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Associa...

5 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

5 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

5 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line