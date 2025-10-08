Cape Verde miss first chance to reach maiden World Cup

Cape Verde missed the chance to seal a first-ever qualification for the Fifa World Cup despite fighting back from 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw away against Libya in a thrilling contest.

The Blue Sharks knew that claiming all three points in Tripoli would have booked their place at the 2026 finals and made the Atlantic Ocean archipelago the second-smallest nation to appear at the tournament.

Cape Verde have a second chance to qualify on Monday when they host Eswatini.

Libya required victory to keep their own dreams alive, and the hosts went ahead inside 46 seconds as Roberto 'Pico' Lopes put Fadel Mansour's cross into his own net.

Telmo Arcanjo headed an equaliser on the half-hour mark before Ezoo El Mariamy restored Libya's lead three minutes before the break when he converted a rebound.

And Cape Verde's hopes of qualifying from Group D with a game to spare appeared to be over when Mahmoud Al Shilw netted an incredible long-range free-kick off the underside of the crossbar to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute.

The Mediterranean Knights came close to adding to their tally as Saif Jaddour and El Mariamy hit the woodwork and Mohammed Soulah was denied by Blue Sharks goalkeeper Vozinha.

But Cape Verde were gifted a way back into the contest with 14 minutes remaining when a lapse in concentration from keeper Murad Al Wuheeshi allowed Sidny Cabral's hopeful long ball into the box to dribble through his legs and into the net.

Six minutes later Willy Semedo levelled from close range after Libya failed to clear a cross, setting up a frantic finale in which both sides were risking everything to chase victory.

It was Cape Verde who came closest to snatching what would have been a sensational victory as they carved out three chances in the seven minutes of stoppage time.

First Semedo had an effort headed off the line by Muhanad Eito and a minute later Nuno Da Costa was denied by the feet of Al Wuheesi when he could have squared to Semedo for a tap-in.

Then came a moment of controversy in the 96th minute when a four-on-one Cape Verde counter attack was cut short by what appeared to be an erroneous offside flag.

The visiting bench and substitutes erupted in protest but, with no video assistant referee in operation in African qualifiers, were forced to settle for a draw despite putting the ball in the net.

The result effectively ends Libya's hopes of finishing second in the group and qualifying via play-offs, due to their vastly inferior goal difference, but gives fresh hope to continental heavyweights Cameroon, who remain in the hunt after second half goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo gave the Indomitable Lions a 2-0 win in Mauritius.

Cape Verde remain top of Group D on 20 points, with Cameroon second on 18 points but with a far superior goal difference to the islanders.

The group winners are guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup, while the second-placed side could reach the African play-offs and have a chance to progress to a final intercontinental qualifier.

Cape Verde host Eswatini in the final round of group games on Monday and Cameroon host Angola, with both games kicking off at 16:00 GMT.