ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cape Verde miss first chance to reach maiden World Cup

By BBC Africa
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Cape Verde have a second chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup when they face Eswatini at home on Monday
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Cape Verde have a second chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup when they face Eswatini at home on Monday

Cape Verde missed the chance to seal a first-ever qualification for the Fifa World Cup despite fighting back from 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw away against Libya in a thrilling contest.

The Blue Sharks knew that claiming all three points in Tripoli would have booked their place at the 2026 finals and made the Atlantic Ocean archipelago the second-smallest nation to appear at the tournament.

Cape Verde have a second chance to qualify on Monday when they host Eswatini.

Libya required victory to keep their own dreams alive, and the hosts went ahead inside 46 seconds as Roberto 'Pico' Lopes put Fadel Mansour's cross into his own net.

Telmo Arcanjo headed an equaliser on the half-hour mark before Ezoo El Mariamy restored Libya's lead three minutes before the break when he converted a rebound.

And Cape Verde's hopes of qualifying from Group D with a game to spare appeared to be over when Mahmoud Al Shilw netted an incredible long-range free-kick off the underside of the crossbar to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute.

The Mediterranean Knights came close to adding to their tally as Saif Jaddour and El Mariamy hit the woodwork and Mohammed Soulah was denied by Blue Sharks goalkeeper Vozinha.

But Cape Verde were gifted a way back into the contest with 14 minutes remaining when a lapse in concentration from keeper Murad Al Wuheeshi allowed Sidny Cabral's hopeful long ball into the box to dribble through his legs and into the net.

Six minutes later Willy Semedo levelled from close range after Libya failed to clear a cross, setting up a frantic finale in which both sides were risking everything to chase victory.

It was Cape Verde who came closest to snatching what would have been a sensational victory as they carved out three chances in the seven minutes of stoppage time.

First Semedo had an effort headed off the line by Muhanad Eito and a minute later Nuno Da Costa was denied by the feet of Al Wuheesi when he could have squared to Semedo for a tap-in.

Then came a moment of controversy in the 96th minute when a four-on-one Cape Verde counter attack was cut short by what appeared to be an erroneous offside flag.

The visiting bench and substitutes erupted in protest but, with no video assistant referee in operation in African qualifiers, were forced to settle for a draw despite putting the ball in the net.

The result effectively ends Libya's hopes of finishing second in the group and qualifying via play-offs, due to their vastly inferior goal difference, but gives fresh hope to continental heavyweights Cameroon, who remain in the hunt after second half goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo gave the Indomitable Lions a 2-0 win in Mauritius.

Cape Verde remain top of Group D on 20 points, with Cameroon second on 18 points but with a far superior goal difference to the islanders.

The group winners are guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup, while the second-placed side could reach the African play-offs and have a chance to progress to a final intercontinental qualifier.

Cape Verde host Eswatini in the final round of group games on Monday and Cameroon host Angola, with both games kicking off at 16:00 GMT.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

1 hour ago

Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Dr. George Atta Boateng ‘We’ll find you wherever you are in just 12 hours’ — NSB vows action on social m...

1 hour ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai People with ideas have no money, those with money have no ideas — Dr. Srem Sai

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘It's so pathetic’ — “Mahama laments financial abuses exposed by PAC

2 hours ago

ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding programmes ECOWAS empowers member states to integrate nutrition into school feeding program...

2 hours ago

Abraham Linguist Tetteh, Head of IT and Communications at PFAG Chiefs in galamsey-prone areas must be arrested — Peasant Farmers Association

2 hours ago

Head of IT and Communications at PFAG, Abraham Linguist Tetteh Galamsey: Mahama should declare state of emergency now — Peasant Farmers Associa...

5 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Eric Oduro Osae GTEC orders Eric Oduro Osae to prove his doctorate or drop ‘Dr’ title

5 hours ago

PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies PNC 2008 running mate Ms Petra Maria Amegashie dies

5 hours ago

Cameroon incumbent President Paul Biya was accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya at a campaign rally ahead of Sundays presidential vote. By ROBERT FIMBAYE (AFP) Cameroon president, 92, stages first appearance of election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line