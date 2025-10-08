I don't live too much in the past - Otto Addo on qualifying Black Stars to a back-to-back World Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has brushed aside talks about potentially becoming the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The 49-year-old could achieve the historic feat later on Wednesday if the Black Stars seal early qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

A win against the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) would confirm Ghana’s place at the tournament, with one qualifying match still to play.

Addo, who guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after edging Nigeria in the playoff, insists his focus is solely on the immediate task ahead rather than personal accolades.

"Yeah, actually, you know, I don't live too much in the past. We have to think about tomorrow [today], we have to win this game, and then we'll see," he told the Ghana FA website.

"In a normal scenario, we still need to win the second game as well, or play a draw as well. So, we have to take it game by game, don't think too far. Surely, I'm not thinking too much about myself; it's about the team, and we want to win this game tomorrow, and then we'll see," he added.

Ghana take on the Central African Republic today, Wednesday, October 8, in Morocco, aiming to secure qualification with a game to spare.

The Black Stars will wrap up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.