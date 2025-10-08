I will give my all, says newly appointed Uganda junior national team coach, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has described his new appointment as head coach of Uganda’s men’s youth national teams as a “perfect opportunity” to make an impact.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed Kingston’s two-year deal, under which he will oversee the U-17, U-20, and U-23 men’s teams.

Speaking to Joy Sports after his unveiling, the former Black Stars winger expressed enthusiasm about his new chapter.

“I’m going to give 110% to the job. Whatever I’ve signed up for, I’m going to give my all and I can’t wait," he said.

"The most important thing for me is to make an impact wherever I go. Looking at the Uganda job, I felt it was the perfect opportunity at the right time," Kingston added.

A holder of UEFA A and CAF B coaching licenses, Kingston brings a wealth of international experience and a reputation for youth development. He previously worked with Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy and Danish club FC Nordsjælland, where he helped develop several young African players.

Kingston also served as both assistant and head coach of Ghana’s U-17 national team, stepping down in May 2024 after narrowly missing qualification for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Before taking up the Ugandan role, he worked in a developmental coaching capacity at RPS Academies in the United States.