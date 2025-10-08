Laryar Kingston appointed head coach of Uganda's junior national teams

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has been appointed the new head coach of Uganda's junior national teams.

The former Black Starlets head coach has been handed the role of developing all of the country's junior football teams for the next two years.

He will take charge of the U-17, U-20 and U-23 men's teams.

The former Black Stars player was unveiled on Wednesday, October 8, by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

"FUFA CEO Edgar Watson has today unveiled Laryea Kingston as the Head coach of all Uganda National Men Football Junior Teams for the next 2 years," a statement on the federation's social media page read.

"Laryea is a Ghanaian with UEFA A and CAF B coaching license holder.

"Brian Ssenyondo will remain the head coach of the U17 team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, due next month.

"He had earlier informed FUFA this would be his final assignment at the U17 level, but would be available for consideration at other levels of National teams."

Kingston brings with him a strong pedigree in youth development.

His coaching journey began at Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, followed by a stint at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he worked with several young African prospects.

He later served as assistant and then head coach of Ghana’s U-17 side, the Black Starlets.

The former Hearts of Oak and Lokomotiv Moscow winger resigned from his Ghana U-17 post in May 2024 after narrowly missing out on qualification for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

A few months later, he took up a developmental role at RPS Academies in the United States before being approached by FUFA.