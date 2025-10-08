2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars eye early qualification as they face Central African Republic today in Morocco

The Black Stars of Ghana stand on the verge of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they prepare to face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their penultimate Group I fixture on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes.

Kick-off is set for 16:00 GMT.

Ghana currently lead Group I with 19 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar. A win against their already-eliminated opponents could move Otto Addo’s side a step closer to booking their fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage.

Match Preview

Victory in Meknes would all but guarantee Ghana’s qualification, though the final confirmation may hinge on other results — particularly Madagascar’s simultaneous clash with Comoros.

Should Madagascar fail to win, a Ghana triumph would officially seal the Black Stars’ ticket to the 2026 Mundial.

Ghana have enjoyed an impressive qualifying campaign, winning six of their eight matches so far. Their only setbacks came in a 1–0 defeat to Comoros and a 1–1 draw with Chad in September. They responded strongly with a 1–0 victory over Mali in Accra, taking their goal tally to 17 — the highest in the group — while conceding only six.

Otto Addo’s men have shown consistency in 2024, winning four of their six matches (D1, L1). With confidence high and momentum on their side, the Black Stars will look to capitalize against a CAR side with little left to play for.

Struggling CAR Seek Pride

The Central African Republic have endured a difficult campaign, losing five of their last six matches across all competitions and failing to score in any of their previous five outings.

Their lone victory came in a narrow 1–0 win over Chad in June 2024. Having conceded 17 goals — the second-most in the group — and gone eight games without a win (D3, L5), Eloge Enza Yamissi’s side faces a formidable challenge against Ghana’s in-form squad.

Qualification Scenarios

Ghana will officially qualify for the 2026 World Cup if:

They defeat CAR, and Madagascar fail to beat Comoros.

A draw between Madagascar and Comoros, combined with a Ghana win, would also confirm qualification.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has expressed confidence in his side's ability to win the game.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learnt the lesson from the last away game against Chad. It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a big danger,” Otto told the media.

“The team have shown in training that they are focused, concentrated and have been aggressive even in training. I think we are in a good mood to face C.A.R,”.

Team News

CAR coach Eloge Enza Yamissi has named a 23-man squad for their doubleheader against Ghana and Chad, largely maintaining his previous selection. Louis Mafouta — the team’s all-time top scorer with 16 goals — is expected to lead the attack alongside Moustapha Djimet, though Isaac Ngoma misses out.

For Ghana, Otto Addo has called up 24 players, welcoming back defender Alidu Seidu and winger Fatawu Issahaku from long-term injuries.

Key players such as Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus — who recently scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur — headline the squad. Antoine Semenyo, in superb form for Bournemouth with six Premier League goals, is also expected to start.

Addo is likely to retain his trusted 3-4-3 formation, with Kudus, Ayew, and Semenyo spearheading the attack. Alexander Djiku, the match-winner against Mali, is set to anchor the defence alongside Mohammed Salisu and Jonas Adjitey, while Benjamin Asare should keep his place in goal.

Probable Lineups

Central African Republic:

Abimala; F. Yangoa, Gambor, Miambaye, Basse-Zokana; Beyissa, Oualengbe, Gusset, Yawanendji; Djimet, Mafouta

Ghana:

Asare; Salisu, Djiku, Opoku; Alidu, Mensah, Sibo, Partey; Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus

Prediction:

CAR 0–2 Ghana

The Black Stars are expected to maintain their strong run with a composed display in Meknes, taking another crucial step toward a fifth World Cup appearance.