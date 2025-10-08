Alidu Seidu and Fatawu Issahaku's return refreshing - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has hailed the return of Alidu Seidu and winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Both players rejoin the squad after recovering from cruciate anterior ligament injuries.

Speaking to the pressure ahead of Black Stars' final round of games in the qualifiers, Addo believes their comeback adds depth and energy to the team.

“I’m very happy for them. You can’t take it for granted to come back as strong as they are,” he said. “We’ve been observing them closely, and they’ve shown great fitness and form in their clubs.”

Addo also stressed the duo’s return is part of a broader strategy to maintain a core of 30–35 players who can be rotated based on form and fitness.

“We are always watching, observing. Sometimes injury comes along, but I’m sure they will fulfil our expectations,” Addo explained.

The Central African Republic v Ghana will be hosted at the Stade d'Honneur in Morocco today, October 8, with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.