2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo unfazed by pressure ahead of Black Stars’ crucial clash with Central African Republic

WED, 08 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says he is not perturbed about pressure ahead of the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The four-time African champions will be hosted at the Stade d'Honneur in Morocco in the Matchday 9 games of the qualifying series.

The Black Stars will hope to win and get a favourable result from other games to secure qualification to the Mundial, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“The so-called pressure that we have right now is normal,” Addo told reporters.

“When we are first and just two matches to go, it’s expected. The players are experienced enough. Surely, we have some young ones, but we also have experienced players who will guide them.”

The 47-year-old also said an early goal could help settle nerves.

“I’m just hoping that we can have an early goal — it will make things easier.”

Ghana, who top Group I with 19 points, are three ahead of Madagascar and four clear of Comoros. Addo believes maintaining consistency and composure will be key to finishing the campaign strongly.

“Consistency is the key to success. If you make too many changes, it’s difficult for the players to connect,” he said.

The Black Stars’ encounter against CAR kicks off at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

