Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We just want to fulfil our expectations, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of CAR game
WED, 08 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to raise their performance levels as the Black Stars prepare to face a rejuvenated Central African Republic (CAR) in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The encounter promises a fresh tactical challenge, with CAR now under the guidance of new coach Rigobert Song.

His arrival is expected to bring significant changes from the side that lost 4–3 to Ghana in Kumasi last year.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Addo revealed that his technical team had meticulously prepared for multiple tactical setups from their opponents.

“We know what kind of system they could play. They have a new coach. We show the players clips, videos, and we train based on their weaknesses and strengths,” he explained.

He emphasised the need for his players to stay alert and adaptable throughout the game.

“It’s very crucial that the players not only are aware of these things but also adapt on the pitch. Football is a team sport, and even teams without big names can be dangerous if we lose focus,” he added.

Reflecting on their recent narrow win over Chad, Addo said his squad had learned valuable lessons about maintaining intensity until the final whistle.

“We’ve learned to take things serious to the last minute. We have to stay sharp in every action,” he said.

With Ghana sitting atop Group I and within reach of World Cup qualification, Addo called on his players to show discipline and determination.

“We just want to fulfil our expectations. We have to win this game, and we have to fight to the end.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

