2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have to beat CAR to strengthen our chances of qualification - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to go all out for victory against the Central African Republic (CAR) to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars face CAR this afternoon, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco, in their penultimate Group I qualifier.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Addo revealed that preparations had gone smoothly and expressed confidence in his side’s readiness for the task ahead.

“We are in a comfortable position that we can look at ourselves and we want to win this game,” Addo said.

“If we win this game, we have a high probability of qualifying for the World Cup. But this is just the first step.”

The former Ghana international emphasized the need for focus and discipline throughout the game, recalling lessons from their narrow win over Chad.

“We have to fight defensively, especially to the last minute. I have a very good feeling that we can keep a clean sheet and score one or two goals.”

He also played down individual accolades, insisting his focus remains on the team’s collective goal rather than personal milestones.

“I don’t think too much about myself; it’s about the team. We want to win this game tomorrow, and then we’ll see.”

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 19 points, three ahead of Madagascar. The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign on Sunday, October 12, when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.