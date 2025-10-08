2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Stephen Appiah rallies Black Stars ahead of crucial clash with C.A.R.

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah, has thrown his full support behind the team as they prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Group I encounter is set for today, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur in Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT. A win could see Ghana move closer to securing qualification for the global showpiece, depending on other results in the group.

Speaking to the players in camp, Appiah, who captained Ghana to its historic first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and again in 2010, expressed confidence in the current squad’s ability to deliver when it matters most.

“As I watch the guys train, it reminds me of some of the biggest qualifiers we played, like against South Africa at FNB,” Appiah recalled. “It is a huge game for Ghana and for them too because the World Cup is massive.”

The former captain urged the team to stay composed and focused, emphasizing that the players must channel their energy into seizing the opportunity rather than succumbing to pressure.

“The players don’t need to put pressure on themselves. It is a game in their hands, and I am confident that at the end of the game, we are going to America,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s previous outing against Chad, Appiah noted that while there were areas for improvement, the players had shown growth and maturity since then.

“Against Chad, we were slowing the game from the start, but I think they have learnt their lessons now,” he observed.

With qualification in sight, Appiah encouraged the players to dig deep.

With qualification within reach, Appiah urged the team to dig deep and play for pride and nation.

“We believe in them, and I know they believe in themselves. They should do it for themselves and for mother Ghana.”

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign at home against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.