2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I hope we have learnt lessons from our away game against Chad, says Otto Addo ahead of CAR game

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called for focus and discipline as the Black Stars prepare for a crucial clash against the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Group I leaders will face CAR today, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur in Morocco, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.

A victory could see Ghana secure qualification for next year’s World Cup, depending on results elsewhere in the group.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated game, Otto Addo cautioned his side not to let complacency creep in.

“We were very happy with the result against Mali and we are taking this positive feeling into the C.A.R. game,” Addo said.

“It is always like that. Everybody knows what this game is about, and I hope we take this positive vibe into the game.”

The 49-year-old was also quick to warn against underestimating their opponents, especially given their disappointing result in the last away game against Chad, a match that ended in an unexpected draw and exposed some defensive lapses.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learnt the lesson from the last away game against Chad,” he emphasised.

“It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a big danger," he added.

After today’s fixture, the Black Stars will return home to wrap up their qualifying campaign against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.