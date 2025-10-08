2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are approaching CAR game with a positive feeling - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says his team is approaching their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic with a positive feeling and mindset.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade d’Honneur in Morocco in the Matchday 9 games today, with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

Ghana currently sit top of Group I and could seal qualification for next year’s World Cup with a win, provided other results in the group go their way.

Addressing the media, Addo said the team has been boosted by their hard-fought victory over Mali in their previous outing, a result he believes has strengthened the team’s belief ahead of Wednesday’s encounter.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learnt the lesson from the last away game against Chad. It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a danger.

“We were very happy with the result against Mali and we are taking this positive feeling into the Central African Republic game,” Otto Addo said.

Following the fixture, the Black Stars will return home to host Comoros in their final qualifying match on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.