2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Everything is in our hands - Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of CAR game

WED, 08 OCT 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to remain focused and avoid complacency ahead of Ghana’s crucial penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points and could seal qualification for next year’s tournament with a win, provided Madagascar drop points against Comoros.

Addo’s men head into the encounter unbeaten in their last six qualifiers, a run that includes a narrow 1–0 victory over Mali last month.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Addo emphasised the need for discipline and focus, warning against overconfidence.

“We were very happy with the result against Mali, and we are taking this positive feeling into the C.A.R game,” Addo told the press.

“It is always like that. Everybody knows what this game is about, and I hope we take this positive vibe into the game.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learned the lesson from the last away game against Chad.

“It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a big danger," he added.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will then conclude their qualification campaign against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

