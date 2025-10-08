ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo cuations Black Stars players to stay focused ahead of CAR game

WED, 08 OCT 2025

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged his players to stay focused ahead of their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

The Black Stars, who sit top of Group I with 19 points, will be hosted at the Stade d'Honneur in Morocco today with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Otto Addo cautioned his players against complacency, arguing that it could harm the team on the matchday.

“At the end, we have worked together because it’s a team sport. Individuals can make a change, but the most important thing is to work together, work to our strengths and know how to respond when things go wrong," the 49-year-old said.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learnt the lesson from the last away game against Chad. It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a danger,” Addo added.

The Black Stars will subsequently return to Ghana to host Comoros in the final qualifier on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
