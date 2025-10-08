Egypt, Algeria and Ghana close in on World Cup tickets, Cape Verde eye historic first

The race for Africa’s remaining places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its decisive phase this week, with three continental heavyweights — Egypt, Algeria, and Ghana — among those looking to seal qualification before next Tuesday.

With only nine group winners guaranteed a ticket to next year’s expanded finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the stakes could not be higher.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured qualification, leaving seven automatic spots still up for grabs across the continent.

Egypt on the brink in Group A

Record African champions Egypt look poised to become the next nation to book their place at the finals. The Pharaohs lead Group A by five points and can confirm qualification with victory away to Djibouti on Wednesday.

The North Africans have dominated their group under Hossam Hassan, combining defensive stability with attacking flair.

Should they falter, they will have another opportunity when they host Guinea-Bissau in Cairo on Sunday.

Burkina Faso, their nearest challengers, face Sierra Leone and Ethiopia but would need a miracle to close the gap.

Cape Verde chasing a fairytale debut

One of the continent’s smallest nations, Cape Verde, are just a win away from completing a remarkable journey to their first-ever World Cup.

The Blue Sharks sit four points clear of Cameroon in Group D after a stunning win over the Indomitable Lions last month.

A victory in Libya on Thursday or at home to Eswatini next Monday will seal qualification.

With a population of barely half a million, Cape Verde’s rise from regional minnows to global contenders stands as one of African football’s great modern stories.

Cameroon, however, remain in contention and must win both of their remaining matches — away to Mauritius and home to Angola — while hoping the islanders stumble.

Algeria and Ghana eye decisive victories

In Group G, Algeria need just one more point to confirm their return to the World Cup.

The Desert Foxes face bottom side Somalia on Thursday before hosting Uganda in Algiers.

After a strong qualifying run, Vladimir Petković’s team are expected to make light work of their remaining fixtures and join Morocco, Tunisia and potentially Egypt in representing North Africa in 2026.

In Group I, Ghana are closing in on their fifth World Cup appearance. The Black Stars top their group by three points and will qualify if they beat the Central African Republic on Wednesday and Madagascar fail to win against Comoros.

Should the race go down to the wire, Ghana’s home clash with Comoros on Sunday could decide their fate.

Nigeria and Cameroon under pressure

Two of Africa’s biggest footballing nations — Nigeria and Cameroon — face a nervous few days.

Nigeria, who have endured a turbulent campaign marred by off-field controversies and a FIFA sanction against rivals South Africa, must win both of their matches in Group C and hope other results go their way.

Cameroon, meanwhile, risk missing consecutive World Cups for the first time in over 30 years unless they produce a late surge.

Play-off race intensifies

With only group winners guaranteed automatic qualification, the four best second-placed teams will advance to next month’s African play-offs, where one more side will earn a spot in the intercontinental qualifiers.

Gabon, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, and Madagascar currently lead that secondary race, but results in the final two rounds could reshape the standings dramatically.

Africa’s hopefuls eye North America

As the final whistle approaches in this marathon qualifying campaign, Africa’s top sides are dreaming of their ticket to the world’s biggest football stage.

From Cairo to Praia, Algiers to Accra, the next few days will determine who carries the continent’s hopes to North America 2026 — and who will be left chasing redemption through the play-offs.